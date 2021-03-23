U.S. Marshals in Iowa, law enforcement in north Iowa team up to locate missing children

U.S. Marshals in Iowa, along with some law enforcement from northern Iowa, have located 21 juveniles and have recovered seven children in an operation dubbed "Operation Homecoming."

In a press release issued Tuesday, authorities said the northern and southern districts of Iowa worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse to look for and recover children ages 4 to 17.

"Operation Homecoming led to Marshals locating missing Iowa children in nine different states across the U.S., including Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. The operation also resulted in the arrests of two individuals, the seizure of illegal narcotics, the seizure of two firearms, and four independent human trafficking investigations, which have been referred to the appropriate investigative agencies for further valuation," the release stated.

Law enforcement in Howard County is listed as one of the agencies that assisted in the operation.

“This operation is the first missing child operation by the U.S. Marshals Service in Iowa,” said U.S Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa Doug Strike. “Our message to missing children and their families remains, and to echo Director Washington’s vision for this mission, the U.S. Marshals here in Iowa will never stop looking for you.”

You can see the full press release below: