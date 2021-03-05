U.S. Marshals catch Rochester murder suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County murder suspect has been arrested in Hennepin County.

The U.S. Marshal Service says it apprehended Ty’jhuan Davis Anderson, 21, Friday. He is wanted for the fatal shooting of Mikayal Gordon, 18 of Rochester, on October 30, 2020. Rochester police say Anderson killed Gordon and critically wounded a 20-year-old man at apartments in the 900 block of 41st Street NW.

Anderson is facing charges of 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree attempted murder, and felon in possession of a firearm.