U.S. House condemns King's comments on white supremacy

Iowa Congressman voted for the measure.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC - The House has approved a Democratic measure disapproving of Republican Rep. Steve King's comments about white supremacy.

The nine-term Iowa congressman was among those supporting the measure, which was approved, 416-1.

King says he agrees with South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, the resolution's sponsor, that white supremacy is an evil that cannot be ignored. King's racist comments have been widely condemned by members of both parties in recent days.

King says the ideology of white supremacy "never shows up in my head" and that he does "not know how it could possibly come out of my mouth."

Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois opposed the measure, saying the House should take the more serious step of censuring King for his "repugnant and racist behavior."

Last week, King said in an interview that "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

