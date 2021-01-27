U.S Federal Agencies want to warn you about potential COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several U.S. Federal Agencies are warning about fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines.

With the vaccine rolling out to thousands of people every day, victims are making complaints about people calling them trying to get their personal information. The number one thing you need to know is no one will be calling you to ask for any type of payment when it comes to getting the vaccine. With the new Minnesota Pilot Program underway, health officials will be calling you to have you finish the appointment process, but no money will be involved.

If someone is offering you early access to a vaccine, it's not real. There are strict phases to rolling out the vaccine and if you don't qualify, then it's not possible to get it any earlier. Same thing goes for selling you a vaccine: doses are not available to purchase.

One FBI Special Agent, Stephen Fessel, said to never share any personal or health information to someone other than your trusted medical professional. You can always call your doctor directly to verify if they need any info from you. "Sometimes when you give your personal information out, you may not know that you're fraudulent for a few months." He explained unfortunately, fraudulent calls are very common. "We're seeing just tens of thousands, if not millions, of those people being defrauded every year."

The Olmsted County Public Health Department stated no one is aware of any reports of fraudulent calls happening in the area. If that changes and you do receive any unsolicited emails, calls or texts, do not respond to it and delete it or hang up immediately.