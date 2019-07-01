Clear
US Department of Veterans Affairs enacts 'tobacco-free' policy

Beginning July 1, all VA facilities will begin phasing out designated smoking areas at all facilities nationwide, and will bar patients, visitors and employees from cigarettes, vape pens and chewing tobacco on property.

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an effort to encourage people to kick the habit.

More businesses and institutions are doing away with designated smoking areas. And if you're going to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs office, clinic or hospital, you'll no longer be able to light up.

Starting July 1st, the VA is doing away with designated smoking areas at all of their facilities, and will bar patients, visitors and employees from using cigarettes, cigars, vape pens, E-cigarettes, and pipes, as well as chewing tobacco.  The VA says that growing evidence about the risks of smoking and second and third hand exposure to it is one of the reasons behind the change. In addition, a recent VA survey found that 85% of leadership support smoke-free campuses.

Trevor Elwood served in the Army National Guard, and is a former smoker himself. He agrees with the policy, saying it could encourage people to quit.

"I appreciate that. Having four kids...cancer's just everywhere, so whatever you can do to kick cancer."

"It says right on the package that it may cause cancer. We're starting to break down what causes cancer and what doesn't."

Randy Solsaa is a retired Navy CB, a First Class Construction Electrician, and a former smoker elsewhere. While the policy won't personally affect him and was fine with keeping smoke separate from the public, he believes the new policy is a bit much.

"Except for inside, I don't like it inside. But they don't allow smoke inside any government vehicle either."

The Department has directed all facilities to comply with the new policy by October.

