U.S. Attorney General announcing $100 million to fight human trafficking

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr taking a stand against human trafficking

He announced today, the federal government will be making $100 million available through grants to combat the problem. Last month, the feds gave out $35 million to groups who provide safe housing for human trafficking victims.

Mary Ingham, Director of Crisis Intervention Service says human trafficking could be happening in our area right now.

"We are right on a perfect corridor. Right between Minneapolis and Des Moines. Once people get to Des Moines they can easily go to Omaha or the quad cities. So there is kind of that trafficking pipeline," said Ingham.

She also said, in many cases victims of trafficking are taken by someone close to them, like a relative or family acquaintance.

It's not easy to spot a victim of human trafficking out in public, but Ingham tells KIMT News 3, it could be as simple as a person looking lost or confused. She recommends trying to start a conversation with the person to find out more about their situation.