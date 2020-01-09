US Army: Soldier, 19, from Minnesota found dead at South Carolina base

U.S. Army officials in South Carolina confirm a 19-year-old soldier has been found dead at Fort Jackson.
Base spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said in a statement that the Army National Guard soldier was found unresponsive at a field location Wednesday morning.
The soldier’s unit took life-saving measures while contacting emergency medical services but he couldn't be saved. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Officials confirmed the soldier was from Minnesota.
He hasn't been identified pending notification of family members. Sully said an investigation into the cause of death is being conducted.
