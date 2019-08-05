U.S. Army Reserves sending Iowa legislator to South Korea

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Military duty is sending a state lawmaker to South Korea.
Representative Todd Prichard shipped overseas Monday as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“While I’ll be serving our state and nation in a different capacity for the next few weeks, I want my constituents in Chickasaw, Floyd, and Cerro Gordo Counties to know they can still contact me through email at todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov if they need assistance,” says Prichard.
He is scheduled to return to Iowa in late August.
