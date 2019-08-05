Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Army Reserves sending Iowa legislator to South Korea

Todd Prichard Todd Prichard

Expected to return in late August.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Military duty is sending a state lawmaker to South Korea.

Representative Todd Prichard shipped overseas Monday as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“While I’ll be serving our state and nation in a different capacity for the next few weeks, I want my constituents in Chickasaw, Floyd, and Cerro Gordo Counties to know they can still contact me through email at todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov if they need assistance,” says Prichard.

He is scheduled to return to Iowa in late August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mower County Fair Safety

Image

My Money: The best strategy for debt consolidation

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Community Events