U.S. Air Force veteran using crowdsourcing for border wall

MASON CITY, Iowa - A partial federal government shut down is inevitable after the House adjourned until Saturday at Noon, with the Senate following not long after. The move comes as they're working to reach an agreement on a spending bill that President Trump would then need to sign. On Thursday, House Republicans voted for a spending bill with funding for a Southern border wall, though the Senate is expected to vote it down.

Now, Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage is raising money through a GoFundMe account to fund the wall's construction, and the response is capturing national headlines.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday evening, the "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign has raised over $13.6 million by over 220,000 people since it began Sunday, and is expected to grow.

With the outpouring of support from people across the country, we're hearing that this effort is a part of some citizens taking part in an active role in civic participation, and is considered to be an example of a grassroots campaign.

Beth Schumacher taught high school social studies classes for nearly four decades, and follows politics closely. She sees grassroots campaigns as a positive influence on politics.

"We have a role in this government. And sometimes, it takes us as the people to step in and say, 'we need to do something positive and to let our folks that we've elected in Washington see this is the direction we would like to take."

Schumacher believes technology and social media outlets are enabling all of us to take a vested interest.

"We can say, 'woah, that's really happening now? Across the world? How are we going to deal with it?' So I think that gets people really fired up about things."

Tahmyrah Lytle is only 23 years old, but she's a committed political activist, leading grassforts efforts regarding environmental issues, as well as working to increase voter turnout. She finds it interesting that crowdsourcing is playing an increasing role in the political arena.

"I don't always agree with it. I understand it's a necessity, and I think it's interesting that people choose that form of engagement and kind of putting their money where their mouth is, I think that's kinda cool."

However, she is expressing concerns about if Kolfage's campaign or any others using crowdsourcing is legitimate and if funds used will go towards their intended purpose. Lytle prefers the old school methods of making your voice heard.

"Call up your representatives, find an organization that you think is actually fighting for and doing tangible change on this topic."

The Department of Homeland Security can't use the funds raised unless Congress approves it, though Kolfage says that Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson has introduced a bill that would accept public donations to fund construction. Kolfage says that if the campaign doesn't reach its goal, every cent donated will be refunded.