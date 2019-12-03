Clear

U.S. Air Force flight nurse returns from deployment, gives U.S. flag to Winona State University-Rochester

The flag has been from Germany, to Qatar, to Afghanistan, and back again.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Major Mackenzie Johnson is a flight nurse with the U.S. Air Force Reserves, a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, and a doctorate student at Winona State University Rochester. She also received her masters degree from WSU-Rochester.

She recently returned from a five month deployment rescuing and giving medical attention to wounded warriors. During her deployment, she flew an American flag in honor of the people who support her, a military tradition.

The flag has been from Germany, to Qatar, to Afghanistan, and back again. On Monday, she gave the flag to WSU-Rochester to thank them for their support during her military and nursing careers.

"It's nice to turn the corner and say thank you back to the community... we're able to go over there and support the country overseas because we have great support back here at home," says Major Johnson.

Winona State University-Rochester thanked Major Johnson for her service to the country.

"I just realize how much of a sacrifice she had to make to serve our country as well as maintain her studies and maintain that excellence in nursing," says Mieca Valen, family nurse practitioner program coordinator, one of Johnson's teachers.

The flag will be displayed inside Winona State University-Rochester.

