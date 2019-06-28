Clear
US 52 closed near Pine Island

Traffic shut down in both directions due to flooding.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – US Highway 52 has been closed to traffic between US 63 and 500th Street due to flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they expect this section of the highway to remain closed until around 6 am Sunday.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a detour is in place from U.S. Highway 63 to Highway 60.

Photo from DOT traffic camera.

