US 52 closed near Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – US Highway 52 has been closed to traffic between US 63 and 500th Street due to flooding.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they expect this section of the highway to remain closed until around 6 am Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a detour is in place from U.S. Highway 63 to Highway 60.
Photo from DOT traffic camera.
