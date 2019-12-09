Clear
Portion of US 218 in Floyd County blocked due to crash

US Highway 218 North is blocked after a crash, according to the Iowa DOT.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 1:15 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 1:17 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - US Highway 218 North is blocked after a crash, according to the Iowa DOT.

Between US 18; County Road T44 and County Road B17 (Floyd). The road is blocked due to a crash.

The road was blocked just after 1 p.m.

