Portion of US 218 in Floyd County blocked due to crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - US Highway 218 North is blocked after a crash, according to the Iowa DOT.

Between US 18; County Road T44 and County Road B17 (Floyd). The road is blocked due to a crash.

The road was blocked just after 1 p.m.

For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here.

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.

For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here.

For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here.

For Iowa DOT rest stop locations, click here.

For Minnesota DOT rest stop locations, click here.