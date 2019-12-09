FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - US Highway 218 North is blocked after a crash, according to the Iowa DOT.
Between US 18; County Road T44 and County Road B17 (Floyd). The road is blocked due to a crash.
The road was blocked just after 1 p.m.
For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here.
For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.
For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here.
For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here.
For Iowa DOT rest stop locations, click here.
For Minnesota DOT rest stop locations, click here.
US 218 NB: Road blocked from US 18; County Road T44 to County Road B17 (Floyd). https://t.co/jzDRgtv9ui
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 9, 2019
Related Content
- Portion of US 218 in Floyd County blocked due to crash
- Floyd County crash turns deadly
- Highway 218 detoured south of Austin
- Highway 218 lane closure in Lyle Wednesday
- Hog trailer overturns on Highway 218 in Mitchell County
- Fatal crash in Floyd County Saturday morning
- Floyd County: Many roads closed due to recent weather
- Tractor fire in Floyd County
- U.S. 218 ramps to close Tuesday near Charles City
- Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale
Scroll for more content...