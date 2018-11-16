Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

UPDATE: Rochester John Adams PTSA meeting postponed

Members of the group Rochester for Justice say they were invited to the meeting but it was called off.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 9:56 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a recent incident of a gun threat at John Adams Middle School in Rochester, some parents were hoping to express their concerns at a meeting last night but it was cancelled.
Everyone including the district and organizers are calling it a misunderstanding.

The district says the meeting was never meant for a discussion about the big issues of bullying, racism and violence. We spoke to a Rochester for Justice organizers says the group was invited there to do just that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Image

Singing to support homeless families

Image

Alternate parking in Mason City

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Community Events