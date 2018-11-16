UPDATE: Rochester John Adams PTSA meeting postponed

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a recent incident of a gun threat at John Adams Middle School in Rochester, some parents were hoping to express their concerns at a meeting last night but it was cancelled.

Everyone including the district and organizers are calling it a misunderstanding.

The district says the meeting was never meant for a discussion about the big issues of bullying, racism and violence. We spoke to a Rochester for Justice organizers says the group was invited there to do just that.