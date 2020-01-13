Clear
UPDATE: Second teen dies after New Years crash

15 year-old Spencer Douglas died on January 11th

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:16 PM

FILLMORE CO., Minn. - A second teenager has died after a New Years Day crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 15 year-old Spencer Douglas died on January 11th, from his injuries sustained in a New Years Day crash in Mabel.

17 year-old Dylan Delaney died at the scene.

Previous coverage:

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal New Year's Day crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 17 year-old Dylan Delaney, of Mabel, was killed in the crash. Lauren Bedard, 19, of Houston, suffered life-threatening injuries and a third person, a 15 year-old male, was also injured. His name and condition was not released.

The crash Wednesday involved two Mabel-Canton students and grief counselors were at the school Thursday.

The crash happened a little before 10:30 am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi was eastbound on Highway 44 and the car was making a left turn onto North Lyndale St. The semi and car collided in the intersection.

The car went into the ditch and the semi rolled onto its side.

The driver of the semi, 50 year-old Perry Omodt, of Rushford, was not injured.

