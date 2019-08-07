Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man cooking in Minnesota Walmart lot sets van on fire, killing girl

Roberto Lino Hipolito

Authorities in Minnesota say a 70-year-old man camping in a Walmart parking lot put a hot cook stove in his van, causing it to catch fire and spread to another van, burning two young sisters and killing one of them.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 5:18 PM

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say a 70-year-old man camping in a Walmart parking lot put a hot cook stove in his van, causing it to catch fire and spread to another van, burning two young sisters and killing one of them.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Roberto Lino Hipolito of Long Beach, California, with second-degree manslaughter and negligent fire.

According to the complaint, Hipolito and his wife slept overnight in their van outside a Walmart in Fridley, Minnesota. Surveillance video shows Hipolito cooking something on the stove, then putting it in the van before going into the store.

The van caught fire and spread to an adjacent van where police say two girls were alone up to an hour Tuesday morning as their mother shopped at the store.

Authorities say the 6-year-old later died of burn injuries. Her 9-year-old sister remains in critical condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT Gets Ready for Winter

Image

How do you pronounce Mower?

Image

Storm damage relief

Image

Oakland Place construction starts August 8

Image

Protecting your home from burglaries

Image

Diversity Council Turns 30

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Community Events