Enhanced (Level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather on Wednesday

A strong storm system will build into the region on Wednesday, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area.

It's possible that our area will see multiple rounds of thunderstorms, beginning in the morning, with more development occurring later in the day.

Some of the storms may become severe and produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes will be possible. Aside from the severe weather threat, there is also a risk for heavy rainfall, as many locations could pick up over one inch of rain by the end of the day on Wednesday.

With the threat of severe weather looming, be sure to monitor the forecast as our meteorologists continue to analyze the situation for Wednesday.

