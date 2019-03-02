Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

UPDATE: Classes resume Monday at Gage Elementary in Rochester

This comes after the district sent students home early on Wednesday and cancelled classes on Thursday.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 2:35 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Classes will resume Monday at Gage Elementary School.

In an email, the district says they "have the certificate of occupancy and will resume classes on Monday for Gage, Spanish Immersion at Gage, and School Age Childcare (SACC before and after school care)."

That's after Rochester Public Schools sent home students early on Wednesday and cancelled classes on Thursday due to worries about snow on the roof.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Swoosh! Guy nails half-court shot at NIACC game

Image

Basketball highlights from Friday: John Marshall vs Mayo; Century vs Winona

Image

Minnesota individual state wrestling tournament quarterfinal highlights

Image

Minnesota state individual wrestling tournament first round highlights

Image

WEST HANCOCK VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

Two years later: Face transplant progress

Image

Taking a driving test on snowy, slippery roads

Image

Permit to carry numbers in Minnesota

Image

Snowy mailboxes

Image

Winter driving chaos

Community Events