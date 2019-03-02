UPDATE: Classes resume Monday at Gage Elementary in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Classes will resume Monday at Gage Elementary School.

In an email, the district says they "have the certificate of occupancy and will resume classes on Monday for Gage, Spanish Immersion at Gage, and School Age Childcare (SACC before and after school care)."

That's after Rochester Public Schools sent home students early on Wednesday and cancelled classes on Thursday due to worries about snow on the roof.