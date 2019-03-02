ROCHESTER, Minn. - Classes will resume Monday at Gage Elementary School.
In an email, the district says they "have the certificate of occupancy and will resume classes on Monday for Gage, Spanish Immersion at Gage, and School Age Childcare (SACC before and after school care)."
That's after Rochester Public Schools sent home students early on Wednesday and cancelled classes on Thursday due to worries about snow on the roof.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Classes resume Monday at Gage Elementary in Rochester
- Classes resume at Waldorf University
- Roof snow cancels Thursday classes at Rochester elementary school
- UPDATE: Monday truck fire in Rochester
- Monday morning crash in Rochester
- Stolen 1958 class ring reunited with Rochester family
- Rochester Fire Department trains new class of firefighters
- Monday morning auto accident in Rochester
- Monday's snow storm affects Rochester transportation
- Car/bus collision in Rochester Monday.
Scroll for more content...