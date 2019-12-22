UNI wins fifth straight, downing Marshall 88-80

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - AJ Green cored 24 points and Trae Berhow scored 23 with 11 rebounds and Northern Iowa won its fifth straight beating Marshall 88-80.

Spencer Haldeman added 13 points, Isaiah Brown 12 and Justin Dahl 10 for the Panthers who now stand 11-1. Northern Iowa is off to its best start since the 2011-12 season when it opened winning 10 of its first 11.

The Panthers shot 26 of 52 _ including 9 of 18 from 3-point range _ and had a 39-29 rebounding advantage.