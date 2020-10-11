UNI student hit and killed by semi

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while outside his car on a highway overpass.

Cedar Falls Public Safety says 19-year-old Isaac Roerig of Sioux City, was hit Friday on U.S. 20. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school. He was studying music education at UNI.

The post described what happened as “devastating."