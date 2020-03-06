Clear
UNI men crash and burn at MVC tournament, lose by 21 to Drake

Panthers knocked out in quarterfinals, 77-56.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Roman Penn scored a career-high 26 points, including 12 straight to start a game-breaking 18-0 run midway through the second half, and eighth-seeded Drake shocked Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa 77-56 in a quarterfinal game.

It started with a pair of free throws at the 10:50 mark. He followed up with a couple of layups and then a pair of 3-pointers. After teammate Liam Robbins scored inside, Penn hit another jumper and Garrett Sturtz capped it with free throws for a 67-48 lead with 2:28 to play.

Northern Iowa was led by AJ Green with 19 points.

