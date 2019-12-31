Clear

UNI loses conference game, 76-70, to Northern Illinois

AJ Green leads Panthers with 23 points.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORMAL, Ill. - DJ Horne had a season-high 22 points as Illinois State topped Northern Iowa 76-70 in their first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season.

Zach Copeland had 15 points for Illinois State. Antonio Reeves added 13 points, and Jaycee Hillsman had 11 points.

AJ Green had 23 points for the Panthers, whose five-game win streak was broken. Austin Phyfe added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Green scored UNI's final seven points, capped by a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining before Illinois State made six free throws.

