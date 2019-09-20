UNI football: Updated parking map, Panther Fan Zone cancelled.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Due to rain and concerns about lightning, the Panther Fan Zone and grass parking lots will be closed Saturday ahead of UNI's game with Idaho State.

The Panther Scholarship Club (PSC) will host their Football Club Room in the Hall of Fame Connector from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-game clubroom is open to Purple level and above members with clubroom passes.

Because of rain-softened ground, some grass lots will be closed. For the latest updates, click here.