UNI wrestling coach, Osage native Schwab gets contract extension

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - UNI wrestling coach and Osage alum Doug Schwab has signed a contract extension through 2027-28.

"Doug has consistently and impressively improved the UNI Wrestling program during his 11-year tenure and has built a team that is among the best in the Big 12 and in the NCAA," Harris said. "Along with his continued success on the mat, he, Allyson and their family have ingrained themselves into the Cedar Valley and the UNI community. We are thrilled to continue to have coach Schwab lead our program into the future."

Schwab was the 2020 Big 12 Cocah of the Year and has a 90-58 dual records in his time with the Panthers. Schwab has coached 17 all-Americans.