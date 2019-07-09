Clear

UNI announces new members of its Athletics Hall of Fame

Tony DiCecco and Sweet 16 men's basketball team among the honorees.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa announces its 35th Athletics Hall of Fame class.

It includes the 2009-10 men's basketball Sweet-16 team, former women's basketball coach Tony DiCecco, football great Eddie Berlin, women's basketball player and national championship coach Kris Huffman, wrestling national champion Don Parker and outstanding track athlete Diana Leftridge.

In addition, three-time wrestling All-American Dr. Justin Greenlee is the 2019 recipient of the Merlin Taylor Academic Hall of Fame Award and longtime Panther supporter and Panther Scholarship Club Executive Committee Member Stan Lorenz will be honored with the Dr. Jitu Kothari Meritorious Service Award.

"This year's UNI Hall of Fame class earned national championships and All-American honors. Their names appear throughout our record books and the men's basketball win over Kansas in the NCAA tournament brought UNI to a new level of national recognition," says UNI Director of Athletics David Harris. "But more than their impact to Panther Athletics, they've continued to impact their respective communities into their careers. We are proud to have these outstanding people as alumni of the University of Northern Iowa and more proud to call them Panthers."

The 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Sat., Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. in the McLeod Center. For more details on the honorees, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New developments: wage theft

Image

Preventing flooding in the Med City

Image

Colleges pay off student loans

Image

Rochester Cooling Center

Image

2nd Best MN City to Live In

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Debate

Image

Volunteers Cleaning Up Oxbow Park

Image

Preventing Parvo

Image

Shooting Star Trail expansion

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Community Events