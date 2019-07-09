UNI announces new members of its Athletics Hall of Fame

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa announces its 35th Athletics Hall of Fame class.

It includes the 2009-10 men's basketball Sweet-16 team, former women's basketball coach Tony DiCecco, football great Eddie Berlin, women's basketball player and national championship coach Kris Huffman, wrestling national champion Don Parker and outstanding track athlete Diana Leftridge.

In addition, three-time wrestling All-American Dr. Justin Greenlee is the 2019 recipient of the Merlin Taylor Academic Hall of Fame Award and longtime Panther supporter and Panther Scholarship Club Executive Committee Member Stan Lorenz will be honored with the Dr. Jitu Kothari Meritorious Service Award.

"This year's UNI Hall of Fame class earned national championships and All-American honors. Their names appear throughout our record books and the men's basketball win over Kansas in the NCAA tournament brought UNI to a new level of national recognition," says UNI Director of Athletics David Harris. "But more than their impact to Panther Athletics, they've continued to impact their respective communities into their careers. We are proud to have these outstanding people as alumni of the University of Northern Iowa and more proud to call them Panthers."

The 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Sat., Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. in the McLeod Center. For more details on the honorees, click here.