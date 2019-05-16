UNI Panther caravan makes stop in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Northern Iowa Panther caravan made a stop in Clear Lake on Monday to mingle with fans and talk about the state of athletics.
"I go around all these places in the world and country, but I'm always happy to come back to Iowa. This is always going to be home," UNI wrestling coach and Osage native Doug Schwab said.
Hear from some of the Panthers by clicking on the video tab.
