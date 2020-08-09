UNI, Missouri Valley Conference move football season to spring 2021

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – There will be no football at the University of Northern Iowa this fall after the Missouri Valley Conference cancelled competition for 2020.

The conference’s Presidents Council has announced a full 8-game spring football schedule, which they hope will lead into the FCS playoffs.

"Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings," stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. "What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking."

Panther volleyball, soccer and cross country are still preparing for their season which is slated to begin Sept. 18.