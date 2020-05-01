Clear
UN: COVID-19 deaths for people over 80 are 5 times average

The U.N. chief adds that beyond the health risks, “the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty,” with an especially devastating impact on the elderly in developing countries.

Posted: May 1, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing “untold fear and suffering” for older people around the world who are dying at a higher rate, and especially for those over age 80, whose fatality rate is five times the global average.

Guterres issued a 16-page policy briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on older people with several key messages, most importantly that “no person, young or old, is expendable” and “older people have the same rights to life and health as everyone else.”

The secretary-general, who celebrated his 71st birthday Thursday, said: “As an older person myself, with responsibility for an even older mother, I am deeply concerned about the pandemic on a personal level, and about its effects on our communities and societies."

He called for improved social support and “smarter efforts” to use digital technology to reach older people who may face great suffering because of isolation and restrictions on their movements.

Guterres said all social, economic and humanitarian responses to the pandemic must take the needs of older people into account, noting that the majority are women who are more likely to enter their later years in poverty, without access to health care.

He also said older people must not be treated as “invisible or powerless,” pointing out that many are working and fully engaged in family life, teaching, learning and looking after others.

“To get through this pandemic together, we need a surge in global and national solidarity and the contributions of all members of society, including older people,” Guterres said in a video message accompanying the policy report that also stressed the importance of building “age-friendly societies.”

The report warns that not only are those over 80 dying at five times the average rate from the new coronavirus but “an estimated 66% of people aged 70 and over have at least one underlying condition, placing them at increased risk of severe impact from COVID-19.”

According to the report, over 95% of fatalities due to COVID-19 in Europe have been people 60 and older. In the United States, 80% of deaths are among adults 65 and over, it said, and in China, approximately 80% of deaths occurred among adults aged 60 or older.

The report warned that “the mortality rate for older persons could climb even higher” as COVID-19 spreads to developing countries, “likely overwhelming health and social protection systems.”

In the midst of the pandemic, the U.N. report said, overburdened hospitals and medical facilities face difficult decisions around the use of scarce resources.

Human rights experts have noted with concern that decisions about using these resources, including ventilators, “have in some cases been made based on age, or on generalized assumptions about the impact of a particular diagnosis, such as dementia, on overall health, life expectancy or chances of survival,” the report said.

“Less visible but no less worrisome,” it said, “are the broader effects: health care denied for conditions unrelated to COVID-19; neglect and abuse in institutions and care facilities; an increase in poverty and unemployment; the dramatic impact on well-being and mental health; and the trauma of stigma and discrimination.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5730

Reported Deaths: 371
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7885

Reported Deaths: 170
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
