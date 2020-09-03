UMR students will have to follow new campus rules

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at the University of Minnesota-Rochester will be returning to campus. There will be some changes on campus this year.

Sam Titus is beginning her second year at the University of Minnesota, Rochester.

This year she will also be in the role of orientation welcome leader and help students adjust to changes. She says before students can move into the dorms, they will have to do a two-week quarantine.

"This means you're limiting your interactions with people outside of who you've been with like immediate family, said Titus. “We are just trying to keep everyone safe.

Students will also have to adhere to curfews of 9 p.m. for a few weeks. The new measures are part of a multi-step plan to ensure student and faculty safety. Titus says she thinks the university has a solid plan in place.