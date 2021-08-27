UMR students are bridging the transition from high school to college

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Incoming college students at the University of Minnesota - Rochester are spending the week building relationships, creating leadership skills and meeting fellow classmates before the first day of school.

The Bridge Program is currently taking place at the university where recent high school graduates learn how to "bridge" the transition into college. This allows the students in the living-learning communities to develop a sense of belonging on campus.

The director of health and well-being, Kristen Barry, said UMR didn't get to have the program in person last year, so it's great getting the students back on campus this year. She explained interacting with others who have gone through similar experiences helps build strong relationships. "Everyone went through a different experience and continues to in kind of this sense of collective trauma. I think our whole world has experienced that," said Barry. "We know with any kind of trauma, that needs to be addressed and talked openly about otherwise, it comes out in maybe unhealthy ways."

It's no secret students have been thrown several curveballs over the past couple of years. Barry said this week is all about making sure the students know they're not alone. "We talk about resilience a lot in college and other things, but recognizing that through the lens of COVID is very upfront in our minds," she explained. "It's not something we're only talking about in the past. We're aware that as soon as students come on to campus, COVIDis still amongst us. We'll be masked and we are requiring vaccines for students."