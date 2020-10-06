UMR professor weighs in on President's health

ROCHESTER, Minn- President's Donald Trumps hospital visit is bringing up a lot of questions.

Many Americans are wanting to know more about his health and his diagnosis means as we get closer to the election. James Ford is a history professor at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

He says over the years there have been several presidents that have fallen ill or were incapacitated.

In some of these incidents the presidents health was not disclosed to the public and even their vice president. The reasons behind the lack of information is to protect the public.

"Rivals in the world would see this as an opportunity,”said Ford. “So it's always a potentially dangerous time. Their could be one country abating another or some kind of terrorist attack if the presidency is seen as compromised. "

Ford also says that there has never been a time in U.S history when a sitting president has transferred their power to a vice president.