UMR prepares for the rest of the fall semester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Families of many college students may not see their children this Thanksgiving.

University of Minnesota Rochester gave students a chance to make sure they were healthy before the break.

The school has many guidelines in place while their students are on campus.

The university has minimized class sizes and required masks, which are just a few of many examples.

The Chancellor Lori Carrell tells KIMT News 3 they have no documentation of transmissions in their academic settings.

The university hopes to keep that going.

"Students could get the saliva test and then self-quarantine until their departure. We really want to keep those loved ones safe. It's part of why we planned that Thanksgiving would be a demarcation point where all course work would become virtual," says Carrell.

The Chancellor says the rest of the fall semester will be virutal, so students can stay home and finish their classes.