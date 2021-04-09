UMR offers COVID-19 testing as students return from spring break

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester is preparing to welcome students back to class after spring break and the university is taking precautions to not spread COVID-19.

There have been concerns as college students across the country travel to spring break destinations to let loose and loosen COVID precautions as a result.

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell said, "Nationally there's been a tension on college students and their spring break behavioral choices and the potential for super spreader events and all of that. We're not anticipating that at UMR."

The university says its student population has been closely following guidelines with the amound of positive cases in the single digits so far.

As students return there are steps in place to ensure student and faculty safety. That includes having students living in university house almost exclusively living and learning at residence halls and needing to return to the hall by 10pm. No guests are allowed.

There is also testing being offered to spring breakers as they return from their break.

Carrell added, "This is only for the campus community because it's being provided through the university and it is the saliva testing. So, we timed the testing to coincide with those guidelines in public health as to when transmission may have happened if you travel."

Students were offered the opportunity to test before spring break as well.

The university postponed spring break by three weeks to allow more time for vaccinations and testing. Students return to class this coming Monday.

You can find the full UMR Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan 2.0 by clicking here.