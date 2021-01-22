UMR hosts testing site for asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's one of the insidious ways COVID-19 spreads quickly. People who have the virus, but aren't showing symptoms can unknowingly infect others.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota Rochester are teaming up to find those asymptomatic carriers.

Testing took place at UMR in the 318 Commons. If you missed Friday's testing, they are offering it on Saturday as well, from noon until 6 p.m. The testing is open to the general public.

MDH is using the saliva testing method and they're asking participants not to eat, drink or use tobacco before showing up.

Amanda Frie with the Minnesota Department of Health explains why asymptomatic testing is important.

"The sooner we are able to identify those asymptomatic positive cases, the sooner those infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus," said Frie.

Frie also says about 100 people made appointments to get tested on Friday.

