UMR hosts dialogue on confronting anti-Asian violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota-Rochester held a virtual dialogue on diversity and confronting anti-Asian violence Tuesday.

Organizers say Asian-Americans have long been the target of racism and racist violence. During the conversation, community members discussed the history of anti-Asian violence, their own experiences with discrimination, and factors driving hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

Participants cited political discourse, fear of the unfamiliar, and fetishization as some of the factors contributing to violence against Asian-Americans.

UMR faculty member Yuko Taniguchi says after tragedies like last week's shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women, it is important people reach out to Asian-American members of our community.

"For some reason, I think to show that, the reaching out, is difficult for some people. And I would just say please do it, even if you're scared, and that's the risk that you have to take," Taniguchi said.

Organizers of the discussion say the pandemic has increased the threat of violence against Asian-Americans. The add over the last year, hate crimes against Asian-Americans rose by 129%, while hate crimes overall fell by 7%.