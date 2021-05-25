UMR continues to work on anti-racism action plan in wake of George Floyd's death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester says the anniversary of George Floyd’s death is not only one of remembrance but one of commitment action.

The campus has an anti-racism action plan that was created following the death of Floyd.

One component of the plan is the pursuit of a National Center for Truth and Racial Healing through the American Association of Colleges & Universities.

Chancellor Lori Carrell says UMR is working this summer to ready the campus for that. In addition, there will be an intercultural space for students.

Chancellor Carrell says experiences of systemic racism happen daily and she wants awareness to grow to action for the purpose of dismantling systemic racism.

Carrell said, “This awareness, this ongoing learning, is a lifetime commitment and today reminds us of what has happened and it's not something we ever want to forget.”

The chancellor says she also wants to give credit to the diverse student body at UMR saying their contributions and perspectives have even deepened the awareness of faculty and staff in the matters of social injustice.

She added, “All of us need to stay in the mode of learning. Who can we listen to who we haven't listened to previously? And, what difference will their experience make in the actions and priorities of our lives personally and professionally.”

UMR says creating and maintaining a positive and welcoming campus climate for everyone requires that diversity and inclusiveness be integrated into the work and lives of every student and faculty member.