Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

UMR Connects current health care leaders with future ones all in the name of Women's History Month

They're sharing stories and experiences.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Rochester is celebrating Women's History Month by connecting current female health care leaders with future ones.

A panel of successful women who are leaders in the health care industry at the Mayo Clinic sat upon a room of other eager women to share experiences and stories of their industry with one another.


The Chancellor tells KIMT she hopes the event will provide students with some inspiration, and perhaps a new role model to look up to as they make their way through school.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -13°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping music man square

Image

BISHOP GARRIGAN VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

CLEAR LAKE VS. WEST DELAWARE

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Image

Golden Apple Award

Community Events