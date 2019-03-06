UMR Connects current health care leaders with future ones all in the name of Women's History Month

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Rochester is celebrating Women's History Month by connecting current female health care leaders with future ones.

A panel of successful women who are leaders in the health care industry at the Mayo Clinic sat upon a room of other eager women to share experiences and stories of their industry with one another.



The Chancellor tells KIMT she hopes the event will provide students with some inspiration, and perhaps a new role model to look up to as they make their way through school.