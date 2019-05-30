UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Clear

ROCHESTER, Minn.- UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester was ranked #2 in the state of Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report.

In the entire state, the Labovitz MBA is second to the Carson School of Management at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

A total of 323 part-time MBA programs were surveyed, with a total of 287 who were included in the rankings.

“This recognition reflects the excellence of our faculty, staff, and students and the increasing visibility of our programs in Rochester and Duluth,” said Amy B. Hietapelto, Dean of the Labovitz School of Business and Economics.

Registration for the program is going on until July 15th for the 2019 fall semester.

