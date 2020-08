UM regents to delay move-in at 3 campuses due to virus fears, including in Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents agreed to delay move-in at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses and teach classes completely online for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus.

The board voted 8-3 Monday to approve the proposal laid out Friday by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel.

Her plan follows COVID-19 outbreaks at several U.S. colleges, including the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Student association leaders from the three campuses wrote a joint letter to the board Friday calling for increased testing and safety procedures this fall. Classes begin Aug. 31 in Duluth and Sept. 8 at the other two campuses.