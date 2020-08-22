UM president wants to delay campus openings by 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wants to delay re-opening the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses for two weeks.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the Board of Regents will consider the proposal on Monday. Gabel made the move in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks at the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Fall classes at set to begin Aug. 31 in Duluth and on Sept. 8 on the other two campuses. Gabel's plan calls for starting classes on time completely online and keeping dorms closed.

Regent Michael Hsu called the university's existing testing plan weak and the campuses aren't ready to open.