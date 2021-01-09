U.K. COVID-19 variant strain found in Minnesota

TWIN CITIES METRO, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Health says five cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is confirmed in Minnesota on Saturday.

The five cases range in age from 15 to 37 years old and their their illness onsets range from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. None have been hospitalized. Two cases reported international travel, one did not travel, and the others have unknown travel history. The five people are residents of four counties in the Twin Cities metro area.

“It’s important to note that this variant strain of the virus has been found in other states in the U.S., so we were expecting to find the virus in Minnesota. Knowing that it is now here does not change our current public health recommendations,” said State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield.

The variant is known to be more contagious, but has not been known to be more deadly. Preliminary studies have indicated that COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are effective against the variant strain.