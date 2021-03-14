UCare and Minnesota Medical Association team up for two-year health initiative

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health says as of about a week ago, roughly 90% of vaccine recipients were white.

That's a rate even greater than their representation in the state population.

That is one example behind why UCare and Minnesota Medical Association are teaming up to improve the disparity in the state's healthcare system.

The two organizations say this has been a problem for a long time, but the pandemic has brought it to the forefront.

UCare and Minnesota Medical Association say Minnesota has some of the most serious health disparities in the country.

Too often, black, indigenous, and people of color aren't getting the healthcare they need.

The organizations have teamed up to form a two-year initiative to change this.

The goal is to address racism in Minnesota's healthcare system head on.

"It's not just the provider of service. It's the front desk staff. It's everybody working within a system that needs to have the awareness and tools to be able to change the systemic biases that have been driving, sometimes unconsciously, what people are doing and how they're acting in their roles," says Ghita Worcester, UCare's Sr. Vice President.

Both organizations say it's important they find ways to bring good care to every community.