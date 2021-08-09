U of M to mandate student COVID vaccination upon FDA vaccine approval

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota says it will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

U of M President Joan Gabel said Monday that approval is expected in the coming weeks and that more details on the timing and grace period of the vaccine requirement, how to report vaccinations, and the consequences for non-compliance will be forthcoming.

Gabel’s statement does not say that U of M faculty will have to get COVD-19 vaccinations upon FDA approval. Instead, it says faculty are expected to confirm online that they are either fully vaccinated or are getting regularly tested for the coronavirus.

As we pivot again to protect your health and safety and keep us on-campus and in-person this fall,” says Gabel, “your commitment to our shared safety and process has been exemplary. We understand that this is a challenging decision for our community, but our interests are first and foremost the health of our students, faculty, and staff. I am grateful to be part of a community so invested in meeting the aspirations, needs, and concerns of every one of its members.”