U of M President wants to delay student return to Rochester campus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The President of the University of Minnesota is calling for two weeks of online classes only and a delay of students moving in on campus in Rochester, the Twin Cities, and Duluth.

Joan Gabel made that announcement Friday in a letter to students, faculty and staff. She says “the rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced changes to campus plans at many higher education institutions that start classes earlier than we do” and that Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force has called for colleges and universities to have the capacity to test up for 10,000 people per day for COVID-19.

In light of that, Gabel says she wants to put off students returning to campus in Rochester, the Twin Cities, and Duluth for at least two weeks and have undergraduate courses there online for the same period of time.

Gabel says her recommendations will be submitted for the approval of the University Board of Regents during a special meeting Monday.

