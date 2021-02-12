U of M, Google, and Mayo bringing 'groundbreaking' education effort to Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota says it’s teaming up with Google to offer a “one-of-a-kind” health sciences education program in Rochester.

The Board of Regents approved the NXT GEN MED program Friday. It’s designed to cut almost two-years off the traditional four-year degree and match students with mentors at the Mayo Clinic.

“The world of health care is dynamic and exciting. It demands new and creative ways to educate and prepare the next generation of leaders,” says U of M President Joan Gabel. “As challenging as the times are that we find ourselves in, they also offer us the rare opportunity to try something entirely new. NXT GEN MED will deliver our Rochester campus’ accessible, innovative and affordable instruction with immediate, real-world application. We are thrilled to be working with Google on this first-of-its kind partnership, and we look forward to welcoming our first cohort of students next year.”

University officials say NXT GEN MED will begin in summer 2022. Students will take courses year-round for two full years following a schedule that engages them in applied experiences, followed by a final academic term in the cohort’s third summer. The U of M says the accelerated timeline reduces student debt and helps fulfill a critical need in the U.S. economy. By 2029, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the country will add about 2.4 million new health care jobs compared to the previous decade—jobs that will require qualified candidates.

“We are so proud of our unique strengths—our diversity, our focus on applicable learning, our innovative faculty and our geographic location in a world-class health care environment. They make our place in the world uniquely suited for a partnership like this,” says University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell. “The combination of forces—UMR-accelerated, Google-powered and Mayo Clinic mentored—will graduate the leaders and experts we need to solve our most pressing health challenges.”

NXT GEN MED classes will blend in-person and remote delivery with Google Cloud technologies aiding UMR’s faculty to provide flipped, active instruction and experiential elements such as virtual reality. The program is powered by Google Cloud’s Student Success Services, a set of tools that aims to unlock student success with personalized assistants, real-time insights and advanced collaboration tools.

“We are proud to be a long-term partner with UMR and provide support to this effort,” says Cathy Fraser, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mayo Clinic. “Our future workforce will be comprised of graduates from innovative educational programs like this.”

Planning has begun for NXT GEN MED SUMMER QUEST—a learning immersion experience for rising high school seniors in summer 2021. These sessions will be used to help recruit the 50-student pilot cohort for summer 2022.

“This initiative recognized the unique and compelling advantage Minnesota had with the anchor presence of Mayo Clinic in Rochester,” says Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center. “It is only fitting that the University of Minnesota Rochester, along with Google and Mayo Clinic, further that initiative with this innovative, accelerated degree that will only help further drive the health care industry in Minnesota.”