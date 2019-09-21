Clear

U of I to reexamine allegations of abuse of Hawkeye Band at ISU game

Students posted details of allegations on social media.

Sep 21, 2019
Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is reopening an inquiry into allegations that members of the university band were targets of abuse during a game at Iowa State University.

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band alleged they were subjected to racial slurs, verbal and physical and sexual harassment and assault when the two teams met Sept. 14 at Iowa State.

Administrators at both schools announced earlier in the week that they looked into the allegations but decided to concentrate on procedures for future games. Some students reacted by posting details of the events on social media.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Iowa spokeswoman Jeaneane Beck said Friday the school is continuing its investigation to ensure all students have the chance to share their experiences with appropriate authorities.

