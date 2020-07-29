Two young teens in custody after stolen vehicle in SE Minnesota turns into pursuit in northern Iowa

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – What began as responding to a stolen vehicle report ended with two young teens in custody after a pursuit made its way into northern Iowa.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a stolen vehicle report at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of County Rd. 3 NW in New Haven Township.

The vehicle, a 2019 Honda HR-V, was taken from a garage.

Later in the day, the Iowa State Patrol was involved in a pursuit before the vehicle crashed near Ellsworth.

When the vehicle crashed, three occupants got out and ran.

Two of them – a 14-year-old female from Oronoco and a 15-year-old male from Rochester – were taken into custody.