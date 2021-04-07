Two women sentenced for Mason City arson

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have now been sentenced for setting two vehicles on fire.

Law enforcement says the vehicles were set ablaze in the 600 block of South Maryland Avenue in Mason City on June 18, 2020. The flames also damaged a garage and court documents state the home where the vehicles were parked was occupied when the fire began. Investigators say other criminal mischief was also done to the vehicles.



Aleigha Jean Bakkum, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation, complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, and pay $1,500 in damages.

Alejandra Lizet Rodriguez, 21 of Iowa Falls, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for first-degree arson. Rodriguez was given two years of supervised probation and must pay $2,000 in damages.

Both women received a deferred judgment, meaning these convictions will be removed from their records if they successfully fulfill the terms of their probation.