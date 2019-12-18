Two women opening Pine Island brewery, and they want to make the beer of Southeastern Minnesota

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Two women in the Rochester food and beer scene are joining forces. Brew master Ann Fahy-Gust and restauranteur Tessa Leung are converting the former Von Klopp Brew Shop on Highway 52 in Pine Island into a brewery and taproom. It will be called South by Southeast Minnesota Brewing Company.

They want to expand their beers beyond Rochester and become a Southeastern Minnesota regional brand. "I've sat in many different restaurants and heard people ask, 'what's your local beer?' and we have a lot of small, local breweries, but many of them don't distribute," explains Fahy-Gust.

Leung currently owns successful prewpub Grand Rounds in downtown Rochester. Because of Minnesota beer laws, the brewpub can't distribute beer, and she can't own a prewpub and a brewery. So, Grand Rounds will stop making its own beer and become a restaurant. The brewing equipment will be moved to Pine Island and Grand Rounds will serve South by Southeast Beer. Grand Rounds fans can also look forward to expanded catering, events, and possibly menu changes.

"You almost felt like you were home," explains Leung about the move to Pine Island.

The two brewers are still working out some details with the City of Pine Island and the State. They hope to have the taproom and brewery up and running by late spring or early summer. The timeline for Grand Rounds to stop brewing is dependant upon when licensing is finalized for South by Southeast.