Two women arrested after street brawl in downtown Rochester

Police say additional charges are pending.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two women are arrested after a fight breaks out in front of two bars.

Rochester police say they were called around 2:12 am Friday about a large fight in the 300 block of 1st Avenue SW in front of Dooley’s and The Half Barrel. A group of about 10 to 15 people were fighting and police say when they arrived on scene, a state trooper was already struggling with one of them.

Officers say a number of females were fighting with someone in a nearby parked car and as they tried to take control of the situation, there was a lot of pushing and interference with the arrest of others.

Rochester police say a woman claims she saw someone who was involved in raping her in 2018 in Minneapolis. The man apparently invited to the woman to leave and others objected to that, which is what started the fight.

Rochester police say they checked and it appears the Minneapolis police department investigated the woman’s rape claim and decided it was unfounded.

Arrested after all that:

Sherkahn Aruba Miller, 20 from Iowa, is accused of 3rd degree riot, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol.

Lauren Laqualy Mims, 20 of Rochester, is accused of 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and underage consumption of alcohol.

Additional charges are possible after security video is reviews. Police say at least six officers were involved in this incident at least one of them was struck.

