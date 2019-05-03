Clear

Two veterans with no known family members honored by community

Cemetery staff say they are committed to the belief that "no veteran ever dies as long as he or she is remembered by a grateful country."

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - Vietnam-era Army veterans Thomas Miller and David Mathison have no known living family members. On Friday, they were laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. In place of their family, cemetery administration invited local veterans and community members to stand in as the two men's honorary friends and family. No one at the service had ever met Miller and Mathison.

"It's a sad day but it's a good day to know that this many people that didn't know these two gentlemen took time out of their day to come and show their respects," says Craig Ugland, State Captain of the Minnesota Patriot Guard, one of the groups invited to be a part of the service.

"Whether you come from a large family or have no family, here you're going to have family," says Robert Gross, Cemetery Administrator.

The cemetery has buried less than 10 unclaimed veterans since the cemetery opened. Their flags are kept safe at the cemetery. "The hope that someday we get a call from a family member or someday someone comes up the hill and says, 'that's my great uncle' and at that time we hope to move that flag forward to those family members where it belongs," says Gross.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Camping Kickoff

Image

May Volunteer of the Month

Image

Fill the Synagogue in Response to Shooting

Image

Columbia Club looks for new owner

Image

Two veterans with no family were laid to rest

Image

Vaccine research discusses measles outbreak

Image

Austi-Con Underway

Image

Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Image

Kavars won't get any of her dogs back

Image

Weiss Murder Trial: Weiss takes the stand in his own defense

Community Events